TC Energy (TRP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (NYSE: TRP):

4/13/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

4/11/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

4/4/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37.3 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

4/4/2022 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – TC Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/22/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.50. 49,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.708 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 29,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

