TC Energy (TRP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

4/13/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$78.00.

4/11/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

4/11/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

4/4/2022 – TC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – TC Energy was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TC Energy stock opened at C$72.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$71.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.90.

Get TC Energy Co alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$853,140.86. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$426,120. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.