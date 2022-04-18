TD Securities Raises Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CGECF stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $65.00. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

