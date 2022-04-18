TD Securities Raises Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Price Target to C$135.00

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of CGECF stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $65.00. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237. Cogeco has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.
Cogeco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogeco (CGECF)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.