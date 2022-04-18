TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.34 Billion

Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will announce $15.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.37 billion and the lowest is $15.32 billion. TD SYNNEX posted sales of $5.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full year sales of $62.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.15 billion to $63.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $65.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.36 billion to $66.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TD SYNNEX.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,798 shares of company stock valued at $592,914. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 38.0% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,377,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $100.78 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.