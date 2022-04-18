Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a SEK 125 price target (up from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after buying an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

