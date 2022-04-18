Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

VIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.40 on Monday. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

