Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

