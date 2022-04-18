Teradyne (TSE:TER) Rating Reiterated by Clarus Securities

Teradyne (TSE:TER – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.
Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.
