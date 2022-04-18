Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $48.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.89% from the company’s current price.

TEX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

TEX stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. Terex has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 28.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 171,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,005,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

