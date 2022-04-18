Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,034.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tesla have handily outperformed the Zacks Automotive – Domestic industry over the past year. Rising deliveries of Models 3 and Y are aiding Tesla’s top-line growth. Despite the chip crisis, Tesla reported record deliveries of 310,048 units for first-quarter 2022. Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues are growing, thanks to positive reception of Megapack and Powerwall products. However, Tesla is battling severe chip crisis aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine war. The EV king also had to halt production at the Shanghai gigafactory for three weeks since Mar 28 amid COVID-19 restrictions, which is likely to weigh on the firm’s Q2 output. Logistical challenges, rising commodity costs and a high capex cut may limit cash flows. Thus, it is advised to wait for a better entry point.”

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $938.79.

Shares of TSLA traded up $14.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $999.92. 351,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,112,328. Tesla has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 204.33, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $926.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

