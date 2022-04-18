Tesla (TSLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $985.00 on Monday. Tesla has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.20 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $926.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.96.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

