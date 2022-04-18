TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 24.1% in March

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TESS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESS stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.05.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.13 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

