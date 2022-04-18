Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $55.63 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $2,332,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.