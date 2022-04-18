Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TCBS opened at $17.21 on Monday. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

