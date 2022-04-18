The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

AZEK stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

