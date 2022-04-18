The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Bank of New York Mellon has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $47.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

