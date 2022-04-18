The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Sells $2,298,541.75 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. 633,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,845,699. The stock has a market cap of $278.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $65.57.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
