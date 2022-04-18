The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Receives $469.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.00.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,318,000 after purchasing an additional 288,394 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,583,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,014,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COO opened at $399.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

