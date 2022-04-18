The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $393,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.