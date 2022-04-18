The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $486.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $488.00 to $486.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.84.

GS stock opened at $321.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

