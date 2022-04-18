The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on GT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 349,623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.