The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$36.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.49. North West has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

