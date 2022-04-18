The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.31 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group reported sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $20.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $21.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.56 billion to $23.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock opened at $175.00 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.