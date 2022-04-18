The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to report $18.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.42 billion and the highest is $19.07 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $82.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

PG stock opened at $158.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

