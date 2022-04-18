The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 436,300 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The Star Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
About The Star Entertainment Group
