TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. TIM has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.61.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. TIM had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $860.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 86.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

