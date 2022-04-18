Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $58.96 on Monday. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $40,970,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $10,807,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

