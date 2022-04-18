Timothy Mckeon Sells 4,900 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 587,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $843,467,000 after acquiring an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

