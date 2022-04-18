Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TMDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer cut Titan Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 2,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 98,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDI opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82. Titan Medical has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

