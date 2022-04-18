TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 25th

TKB Critical Technologies 1’s (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 25th. TKB Critical Technologies 1 had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $6,114,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.