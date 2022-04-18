Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.