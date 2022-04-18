Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$32.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPZEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of TPZEF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $18.03. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.