Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$85.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOU. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.85.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$66.40. The company had a trading volume of 984,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,154. The stock has a market cap of C$21.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$23.07 and a 1 year high of C$66.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.84.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 7.4727617 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

