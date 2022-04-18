Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TSQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,232. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Townsquare Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth $158,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 44.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Townsquare Media by 29.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

