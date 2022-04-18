Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in March

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TYIDY opened at $61.81 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

