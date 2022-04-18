Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $3.85

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $3.85 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

RIG opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

