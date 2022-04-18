Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Head to Head Analysis

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International 21.27% 16.52% 11.43% Zoom Video Communications 33.54% 21.17% 15.52%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tremor International and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00 Zoom Video Communications 1 14 15 0 2.47

Tremor International presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.86%. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $188.29, suggesting a potential upside of 70.69%. Given Tremor International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Zoom Video Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremor International and Zoom Video Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International $341.95 million 2.90 $73.22 million N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $4.10 billion 8.05 $1.38 billion $4.49 24.57

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Tremor International.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Tremor International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremor International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology from third party equipment; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Events, which enables users to manage and host internal and external virtual events; OnZoom, a prosumer-focused virtual event platform and marketplace for Zoom users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices. In addition, the company offers Zoom Developer Platform that enables developers, platform integrators, service providers, and customers to build apps and integrations using Zoom's video-based communications solutions, as well as integrate Zoom's technology into their products and services; Zoom App Marketplace, which helps developers to publish their apps, as well as third-party integrations of Zoom; and Zoom Contact Center, an omnichannel contact center solution. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

