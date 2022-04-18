Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 934.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 36,154 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.