Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tricida will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About Tricida (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
