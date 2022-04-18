Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Receives C$2.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Trilogy Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$1.80 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

In other Trilogy Metals news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$60,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 992,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,193,591.24.

TMQ opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.94. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Trilogy Metals (Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.