Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Short Interest Update

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRIB. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.22 on Monday. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,160.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

