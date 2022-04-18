Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRIS stock remained flat at $$9.85 on Monday. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the telecommunications and technology oriented sectors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.