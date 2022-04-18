Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tritium DCFC.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $8.52 on Monday. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.72.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

