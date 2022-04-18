Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Triumph Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $136.01.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

