TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 25th.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

