Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Trupanion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 270,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,708 shares of company stock worth $3,169,190. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 56.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $1,557,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $42,575,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

