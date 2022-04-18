Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TNP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,672. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The shipping company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.50). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 48,243 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 426,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

