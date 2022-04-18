TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $2.63 on Monday. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of T cell receptor-engineered T cell, or TCR-T, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, and TSC-203 for the treatment of solid tumors.

