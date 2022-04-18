Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 58.70 ($0.76) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.13. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The firm has a market cap of £842.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

