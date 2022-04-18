Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives $82.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 79 ($1.03) to GBX 77 ($1.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

TUWOY opened at $0.35 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.