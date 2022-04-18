Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VEEE opened at $3.83 on Monday. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Its boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

